Historian Alex Prizgintas to highlight local landmarks at Goshen Public Library

From the beauty of Central Park to the many Gilded Age estates across the nation, much landscape architecture has roots in the Hudson Valley. On Oct. 10, the Friends of the Goshen Public Library will host Historian Alex Prizgintas, who will highlight the local landmarks left behind by these architectural luminaries more widely known for their works of national significance.

Prizgintas has been published in the “Hudson River Valley Review”, “New York Archives Magazine,” and “Orange County Historical Society Journal.” He serves as president of the Woodbury Historical Society and is town historian of both Woodbury and Tuxedo. He is also on the board of directors of the Association of Public Historians of New York State.

Event is 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, in the Pomares Community Room of the Goshen Public Library, 366 Main St., Goshen, NY. Admission is free.