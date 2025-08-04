Help New York vote

The right to vote is one of our nation’s oldest and most important entitlements, and with this right comes responsibility. Free and open elections are the basis on which this country was formed. Make a difference by becoming a poll worker to help protect those freedoms.

Poll workers responsibilities include: helping prepare the polling place for voting; setting up voting equipment; signing-in and processing voters; demonstrating voting procedures to the voters; closing the polling place; canvassing and reporting the results; and assisting voters if requested.

To be eligible, workers must be at least 18 (17-year-olds may be eligible if their school district participates in a program under Education Law Section 3207-a); registered to vote; and a resident of Orange County. A two-hour mandatory training must also be completed and the compensation begins at $325.

Log onto https://shorturl.at/hKybD to complete a poll worker interest form or call (845) 360-6515 or (845) 360-6517 (for the bilingual line) if additional information is needed.