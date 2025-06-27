Hall of Fame Museum inducts new class

A new class of inductees into the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame during the annual induction ceremony on July 6, 2025. The Ceremony begins at 5 p.m.

Tom Aldrich, Bob Boni, Mal Burroughs and Chris Ryder, and Communicators Judy Davis-Wilson and Debbie Little will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Also being honored are new members of the Living Horse Hall of Fame Ariana G, Marion Marauder, Put On A Show and Shartin N along with broodmares Fireworks Hanover and Steamy Windows.

To be inducted into Harness Racing Immortals are Lester Hollenback, Bob Key, Harmon Showers, American Winner, Grades Singing, Magician, Romalie Hanover and Town Pro. The 2024 Museum Amateur Driving Champion is Lauren Harmon, and Twin B Joe Fresh will be honored with the Delvin & Mary Lib Miller 2024 Horse of the Year Perpetual Trophy.

Dinner tickets are $175 and are available by calling (845) 294-6330.

The Museum’s 31st Annual Restoration Raffle to support conservation care is in full swing. The drawing will also be held on July 6 along with a Children’s Craft at the Fleming Barn (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) followed by a Hall of Fame autograph session at 3 p.m.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission July 5 and 6. The Historic Track will be racing with a post time of 1 p.m. July 4 through July 6.