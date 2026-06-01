Grey Towers Heritage Association announces 2026 Pinchot Legacy Scholarship recipients

The Grey Towers Heritage Association (GTHA) has awarded three high school students the 2026 Pinchot Legacy Scholarship. The $2,000 award, per student, recognizes academic achievement, leadership and a commitment to fields that reflect the conservation and public service legacy of the Pinchot family, GTHA shared.

The following students have each been awarded a $2,000 Pinchot Legacy Scholarship:

Josh Geller from Minisink Valley High School, Slate Hill, N.Y., who will be attending the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF).

Charlotte Kish from Stroudsburg High School, Stroudsburg, Pa., who will be attending Roger Williams University

Riley Smith from Delaware Valley High School, Pike County, Pa., who will be attending: King’s College.

About the Pinchot Legacy Scholarship

During the early twentieth century, James and Gifford Pinchot used Grey Towers and the surrounding Milford area as a gathering place for leaders, educators, conservationists and public servants to discuss issues of environmental stewardship and civic engagement.

In an effort to continue that legacy, the Pinchot Legacy Scholarship was established to support students pursuing innovative ideas, strategies, and solutions in the fields of natural resources, science, economics, education, conservation and the social sciences.

“These scholarships represent an investment in the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers,” said Don Allen, Grey Towers Heritage Association board member and organizer of the Legacy Scholarship fundraising event. “The Pinchots believed deeply in education, public service, and conservation. Through this scholarship program, we are helping talented young people pursue their goals while carrying forward the values that made Grey Towers such an important place in American history.”

Scholarship supported by Candlelight Dinner fundraiser

Allen noted that the scholarships are funded through community support of the Heritage Association’s annual Candlelight Dinner at the Finger Bowl Legacy Scholarship Fundraiser.

“The Finger Bowl dinner is more than a fundraiser,” Allen said. “It recreates the unique outdoor dining experiences enjoyed by the Pinchot family and their guests at Grey Towers. Every ticket purchased directly supports scholarship opportunities for deserving students and helps ensure that the Pinchot legacy continues through future generations.”

The next Candlelight Dinner at the Finger Bowl will be held on Friday, July 10, at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford. The event features historic summer fare and candlelight dining. One hundred percent of the proceeds support the Pinchot Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Details and tickets are available at: http://www.greytowers.org. Tickets are limited. Heritage Association members receive priority access, with public ticket sales beginning June 23.

Scholarship information for 2027

Students interested in applying for the 2027 Pinchot Legacy Scholarships may begin submitting applications on Nov. 3. Eligibility requirements and application information will be available at the Grey Towers website scholarship program.