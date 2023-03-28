Goshen. Village household item Spring Cleanup

The Village of Goshen’s Spring Cleanup week for household items is scheduled to begin on April 24, 2023. It is open only to village residents.

Items must be curbside by 6:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Each street will be collected only once over the week and there will be no return trips to streets already picked up.

All large appliances like stoves, refrigerators, freezers, and washers and dryers must have the doors removed for child safety. Small, loose items must be suitably boxed or bagged.

Computers, electronic waste, microwaves and T.V.s will be accepted and recycled. This is the only Village of Goshen collection event scheduled for electronic waste.

Batteries, tires, hazardous materials/chemicals, full or wet paint cans, concrete, trees, branches, railroad/landscape ties, brush, stumps or construction/renovation debris will not be allowed. Please do not park vehicles in front of items to be picked up.

Full truck loads (of 10 feet by 7 ft. by 4 ft.) are $500 each, payable to the Village Clerk before Spring Cleanup Week begins. A $300 fine will be imposed for refuse from outside of the village.

For more information, call 845-294-6750.