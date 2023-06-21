Goshen. Troop 63 welcomes 10 new Eagle Scouts

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America.

Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of scouts have earned this rank and on June 17, 2023, Goshen Troop 63 in Goshen welcomed 10 more scouts to the rank.

Michael Young, Glen Barnes, Jack Moran, Eric Bunzey, Joseph Carmona, Quentin Riley, Christopher Whitney, Javier Rodriguez, Luke Albanese and Tyler Kropp earned their new rank. They are the 163rd-172nd Eagle Scouts to come out of Troop 63, which is chartered by the Saint James Episcopal Church in Goshen.

Jeffrey Albanese has been Scoutmaster of the troop since 2002.