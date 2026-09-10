Goshen Secure Center employee charged with rape

An employee at the Goshen Secure Center, a juvenile detention center that houses male, juvenile offenders was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation shared in a statement released Wednesday.

Perla T. Serrano, age 22, of Walden, N.Y., was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with rape in the third degree, and official misconduct of a public servant for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a 20-year-old resident confined to the Goshen Secure Center who, due to the circumstances of their confinement, was unable to consent to sexual conduct. Serrano Rivera is also accused of introducing contraband into the facility and providing to residents.

Serrano Rivera was remanded to Orange County Jail on $1,000 cash, 2,500 bond and $5,000 secured bond. She was back in court on Sept. 8.