Goshen Rotary seeks Flags for Heroes sponsorships

From Oct. 25 to Nov. 13, Goshen Rotary’s Flags for Heroes transforms Charles J. Everett Memorial area at Church Park into a field of American flags, each one placed in honor or memory of someone who matters.

Each $50 sponsorship includes an American flag and a personalized medallion displayed in the field. The last day to sponsor a flag is Oct. 20.

Visit www.goshennyrotary.org/page/flags-for-heroes to sponsor a flag, tell a story, download a photo or fill out a printable form to honor your hero.

New and optional this year, many Flags for Heroes medallions will include a QR code that allows visitors to discover the person behind the name.

Who is a hero?



A hero can be anyone who has made a difference in your life — a parent, teacher, veteran, first responder, mentor, friend, neighbor or someone whose impact you never forgot.