Goshen Rotary holds 98th installation of officers and directors

The Rotary Club of Goshen held its 98th installation of officers and directors for happened on July 16 at Limoncello’s at the Orange Inn for the year 2026-2027.

It was a beautiful evening of fellowship with laughs and songs courtesy of Marty Scwartz. Ron Klieverik was sworn in as president by District 7210 Governor Carrie Hernandez of the Brewster Club.



Assistant Governor Neil Sinclair of Warwick Valley installed the new board of Directors including Ginny Chaffee Levenback, Rob Doss and Neal Frishberg.



Past District Governor and Past President Doris Obremski of Goshen welcomed in new members, Nicole Beck and Lance Seung both sponsored by Vice President Mark Gargiulo.

The Rotary thanks Past President Paul MacLane for his service during the 2025-2026 year and are happy he will still be involved.

The Rotatry Club of Goshen meets Tuesday mornings at the Goshen Public Library at 7:30 a.m. Coffee and bagels are served. For more information visit www.goshennyrotary.org.