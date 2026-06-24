Goshen police charge individual in youth basketball fraud scheme

Goshen police arrested an individual who had been soliciting fraudulent donations for youth basketball teams outside CVS in April.

“We received a complaint on April 8 from an individual who said she made a donation to a subject who was soliciting outside of the CVS here in Goshen for the Goshen JV basketball team,” Village of Goshen Chief of Police Ryan Rich told The Chronicle in April. “The victim then went home and spoke to her son, who is actually on the JV basketball team, and found out that her son had never heard of [the solicitor].”

Rich said that upon further investigation, his department determined that several people had made donations in the form of cash and via Zelle to the 20-year-old male suspect, who has no connection to Goshen.

Upon following up on the matter, Rich said the suspect, a 20-year-old Middletown resident, was arrested and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud after he returned to the CVS April 16. Rich said the man collected hundreds of dollars both times he was soliciting.

“I think this is a trending scam as we have heard it happening in other areas,” Rich said. “It looks like they come from out of town to high traffic areas with fake paperwork and merchandise like a varsity hat and they’re often friendly.”

Days before arrest of the 20-year-old Middletown resident, an 18-year-old New York City man was arrested outside the CVS for a similar scam. He was charged with attempted scheme to defraud as he had not yet collected money.

In April, Goshen Central School District released a “donation scam alert.”

“The Goshen Central School District Athletic Department and district administration have confirmed that this incident is not affiliated with the district or any school club or organization. As a reminder, to help distinguish [district]-affiliated donations, events, and initiatives, please avoid sending money via online payment apps such as Zelle, Cash App, Venmo, or PayPal.”