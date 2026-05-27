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Goshen observes Memorial Day

| 27 May 2026 | 11:58
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch
    Goshen Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)

The Village of Goshen held its Memorial Day Parade on May 25.