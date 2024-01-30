Goshen Mobil burgled once, robbed twice in same month, says Chief Post

During the January 25 town board meeting, Town of Goshen Police Chief James Post updated the board on a few local incidents. Post informed the board that the Mobil Gas Station located on Route 17A in Goshen has recently been robbed twice, and burglarized once.

The first incident was an unsuccessful burglary attempt that took place around midnight. The attempted robbery was unsuccessful, as the suspect fled upon hearing the alarm system activate. Post noted that video of the incident was captured by security cameras. The same assailant believed to be responsible for the prior burglary allegedly returned to the Mobil station the following week, this time robbing the register at gunpoint, per Post’s report. Finally, the Mobil Station was robbed again just two weeks later, this time by an entirely separate crew, who is not believed to be involved with the initial incidents.

On the night of the latest robbery, Post received word from the Westchester Police that they had previously placed a GPS tracking device on the car used by the suspects. The New York State Police were able to track the vehicle to the Throgs Neck Bridge, which they shut down to lay spikes down to disable the suspect’s vehicle. The plan was reportedly successful, leading to the apprehension and arrest of several suspects. Post also confirmed that State Police had made an arrest in connection with the armed robbery that took place several weeks prior.

Additionally, Northern Bear Pet and Food Supply was also reported being broken into recently. Posts claimed the burglar(s) cut several wires to deactivate the security camera system, causing a great deal of property damage. Post told the board that the suspect(s) “hacked up” both the front and back door, as well as the ATM, but were ultimately unable to retrieve any cash. While the suspect has not yet been detained, Post claims that the department may be closing in on an arrest.

Other business

The Goshen Town Board passed a local traffic law that will cap the vehicle weight limit on Houston Road at five tons. The law was proposed in an effort to prevent commercial tractor-trailers and other oversized vehicles from using the residential street as a shortcut from Maple Avenue to New York State Route 17A. When the local law was introduced back at the November 27th board meeting, it was noted that Houston Road was not built to withstand the travel of heavy vehicles.

Amy’s Kitchen continues to be a popular topic of discussion in Goshen, with the board noting that the Science of the Soul Study Center, which has been built on the land adjacent to Amy’s, had previously received a 12-month system pumping agreement with the DEC. The agreement allows Science of the Soul to pump its sewage into tanks, which are then removed by truck, and brought to the Orange County Wastewater Treatment Facility in Middletown.

The agreement stems from the construction delay at the Amy’s site, as the Science of the Soul building was originally planning to pump its sewage over to the Amy’s facility, which would then flow to Middletown via pressurized pipes. The board noted that since Science of the Soul is planning on hosting a large-scale event this August, which they estimate to be attended by some 6,000 members, the fully operational wastewater system will have to be in place by then for the event to take place.