Goshen may reconsider quarry land purchase

During discussion at the July 11 Goshen Town Board meeting, Councilman Philip Canterino questioned the town’s recent vote to buy 30 acres of land near the Tilcon quarry. The supposed purpose of purchasing the land was to protect archaeologically sensitive areas that contain evidence of ancient human activity.

Canterino said upon closer look the 30 acres does not add to the buffer already offered by the county’s ownership of the historic caves onsite. He also said Tilcon barely uses the mining operation. He questioned the expense of over $200,000 to the town. Supervisor Joseph Betro said he wanted to take a second look at the property before the town commits resources to the purchase.

In other news, the Goshen board passed a resolution scheduling a public hearing about the consolidation of the Hambletonian Park and Arcadia Hill sewer districts, to take place on August 8.

Betro proposed the town apply for a $1 million grant for a new town pool. Governor Kathy Hochul has made hundreds of millions in grant money available for municipalities to invest in pools Betro said, because she believes it will instill positive feelings about growing up in New York and encourage people to stay here. However, Betro said he does not think the town has a great chance because they put their proposal together at the last second, a day before the deadline. Canterino was concerned about insurance and staffing costs.

The board hired a code enforcer for the building inspector at $65,000 per year. This enforcer replaces someone who is leaving the job.

During public participation an audience member added to a growing trend — a request that the town regulate short-term rental properties.