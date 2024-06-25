Goshen to buy quarry land

The Goshen Town Board voted on June 13 to buy quarry land with the intention of limiting the expansion of Tilcon mining and protecting a cave that has shown evidence of ancient human archaeological activity (also known as Dutchess Quarry).

Three residents spoke in favor of the board’s decision and all three allege that Tilcon is a poor corporate neighbor. One resident pointed out that the company pays about $42,000+ a year in property taxes, adding that the town was not financially benefiting enough to justify the noise and air pollution.

Councilman Douglas Bloomfield said the caves that the town and county are protecting are considered to be among the oldest sites of human archaeology in America. He said he’d like to see them properly protected and for the DEC to shut down Tilcon’s mining operation.

Other business

The board also voted to invest $1.5 million in its water system to improve water quality in the Hambletonian Park housing community. One resident from the community spoke to thank the board for addressing the poor water quality at his house.

The board agreed to pay $75,000 to Musco Lighting for the illumination of the girls’ softball field. The town little league had raised significant funds toward the effort prior to the town chipping in.

The Warwick Town Police Department was honored by the board for assisting in the watch of a state trooper and family who lived in the town. The state trooper’s family had been the subject of violence in Warwick when a Middletown man allegedly burned the trooper’s father’s house.

The board voted itself lead agency in the Hambletonian and Arcadia sewer district consolidation. On the issue of grant writing, the board voted 4-1 to give the group Millennium Strategies a four-month window to prove itself worthy of its $3,500 per month fee. Councilman Philip Canterino voted against Millennium Strategies.

The board voted 5-0 for truncated July and August business hours for Town Hall employees. Instead of working Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with one-hour lunch breaks, employees will work Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with half-hour lunch breaks, and Fridays will be a day off for Town Hall.

The board initiated a committee to review the town’s comprehensive plan. The plan has not been updated since 2017. Councilman Canterino will be chairman of the committee. The town residents can attend meetings of the committee but only comment via writing.