Goshen looks to restore brick at town hall

The Goshen Town Board addressed the condition of the brick at the town hall building at its July 23 meeting.

The board approved $5,200 out of an estimated $45,000 needed for engineering work. They hope to qualify for grants because the town hall building is considered historic.

Property tax relief for veterans

The town board agreed to a proposal to give a full property tax exemption to disabled veterans. Supervisor Joseph Betro said he believes this will go into effect by next tax season. It is part of a broader statewide initiative. Betro said, “We can’t do enough for our disabled veterans. Thank you for being there for this country and the residents of the town of Goshen.”

Voluntary contributions now part of dog license applications

The board passed a resolution implementing voluntary animal shelter contributions on dog license applications. The town’s shelter is Hudson Valley ASPCA.

Board asks, what is a silo?

The board discussed the definition of a silo. This was a point of contention at a recent Zoning Board of Appeals meeting. A concrete company wanted to build five storage sites that they said would meet code under the definition of a silo.

There was a heated discussion whether or not they could use the silo definition for their site. The town board agreed that in the near future they would pass a code amendment clarifying the definition of a silo.