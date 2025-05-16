Goshen Library Events

One of the common things people start feeling in the springtime is the urge to start cleaning up their home and decluttering. To help, the library is hosting a special presentation on “DIY Decluttering & the Power of Counting” on Thursday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

The program is designed to teach the best and easiest way to declutter your home or office in a few minutes a day. Kathy Kurek of Specialty Move Management will provide instruction for The Power of Counting to help motivate you and sharpen your decision-making skills in this fun, interactive program.

Something that we’re proud of at this library are our book clubs and this month marks the inaugural meeting of our new Read the Room book club, on Tuesday, May 27 at 11 a.m. This book club is different because it has no thematic or genre restrictions and will be hosted by our rotating crew of librarians in the Adult Services department. The first book is “The Ride of Her Life” by Elizabeth Letts and all three librarians will be in attendance. Copies of the book are still available at the circulation desk, but we’d love to meet you even if you don’t have time to finish.

Another program we’d like to share is Kirtan at the Library happening on Thursday, May 29 at 6 p.m. Kirtan is rooted in the practice of mantra. Mantras are powerful phrases, words, or sounds repeated to aid in meditation, self-reflection, and personal growth. Join Angela Hassan in the practice of Kirtan, where she will lead participants through this Bhakti yoga practice and get us singing mantras to focus the mind and open the heart. Through the repetition of these mantras, the theory is we purify the heart, practice presence, and awaken to the natural love that lives within us.

We would like to remind everyone that the library will be closed all day on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day, our nation’s day of mourning fallen soldiers. We would encourage everyone to remember those who died while serving in the Armed Forces. This holiday, originally to remember the human cost of the American Civil War, still stands relevant as we continue to engage in military combat, resulting in hundreds of American deaths every year.