Goshen Historic Track cancels July 3 race

The Goshen Historic Track, located in the Village of Goshen, has canceled its Friday, July 3 harness racing event due to forecasts of extreme heat, the New York Sire Stakes County Fair Series announced today.

The decision follows the New York State Gaming Commission’s Heat Management Protocol, developed by the Commission’s Equine Medical Director, which serves as the standard followed by the New York Sire Stakes County Fair Series. The protocol recommends canceling racing when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) heat index reaches dangerous levels that may pose a risk to horses and drivers.

“The health and welfare of our equine athletes, drivers, horsemen and horsewomen, and everyone involved in our racing program remains our highest priority,” said Fletcher Whyland, executive director of the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. “While we are disappointed following the commission’s established safety protocols is the responsible course of action under these forecasted conditions.”

At this time, racing scheduled for Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, remains on the calendar.

Updates on any further cancellations will be provided as needed.