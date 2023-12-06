Goshen goes electric? District takes first steps toward an electric bus fleet

On December 4, the Goshen Central School District’s Board of Education met to discuss a number of topics, including the implementation of fully electric student transportation. Following the obligatory opening rituals, (pledge, etc.) the members spent 20 minutes or so silently reading to themselves what appeared to be a number of school policy-related documents. Upon conclusion of the reading period, the board went on to discuss logistical matters regarding the electrification of the district’s school buses.

The move to electric-powered busses stems from an initiative included in the state’s 2022-23 budget, which stipulated that all new school buses purchased be zero-emission by 2027 and all school buses in operation to be electric by 2035.

According to the school board, installing a system at Goshen’s bus garage that would be capable of fully charging one electric school bus could cost in the range of $5,000 to $8,000, not including the charger itself. The option to have the electrical system at the garage replaced, in order to allow for additional, and more powerful, rapid chargers was also discussed. However, this option would be costlier, and the board noted that with their current budgetary restrictions, the former option is in fact the most likely.

The board added that, through the use of a rebate program, the district would be eligible to receive $209,000 in exchange for a current, fuel-powered school bus, and an out-of-commission bus, of which they are in possession.

Last week Governor Kathy Hochul announced the allocation of $100 million for the state’s zero-emission school bus initiative in an effort to make the transition more affordable for public school districts and bus operators that contract with them.

“New York State is empowering school districts to embrace zero-emission school buses which will provide our leaders of tomorrow with healthy and clean transportation today,” Governor Hochul said as part of the announcement. “Ensuring electric school buses are at the forefront of student transport is a critical health investment and demonstrates the benefits of clean energy while reducing harmful emissions to improve air quality and protect our precious environment.”

The funding opportunities for area schools are administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, which is trying to encourage schools to purchase zero-emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).

This funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis with incentive amounts starting at $114,000 and covering up to 100% of the cost of a new or repowered zero-emission school bus, depending on the type of vehicle. Larger voucher amounts are available for what the state described as “priority districts that include high-need school districts and disadvantaged communities, as defined by the New York State Climate Justice Working Group.” Additional incentives are also available for fleets working to remove internal combustion engine buses from operation, purchasing wheelchair-accessible buses, or purchasing buses with “vehicle to grid capability.”