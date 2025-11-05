Goshen Election Results

Town Council

Five candidates ran for two open seats on Goshen Town Council. According to unofficial results, Melissa Gallo and George Lyons were re-elected, and will serve four-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were:

Melissa Gallo (incumbent, R): 1,638 (24.4%)

Neal Halloran (D): 1,581 (23.5%)

Chris Healy (No Warehouses): 308 (4.6%)

George Lyons (incumbent, R): 1,668 (24.8%)

Wendy Morel (D): 1,518 (22.6%)

Receiver of Taxes

According to unofficial results, Nan Gill-Wilson was elected REceiver of Taxes, and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, total votes were:

Nan Gill-Wilson: 1,865 (80.25%) 1,865

Kelly Makuen: 454 (19.5%)

Proposition 2:

Proposition 2 did not pass. It asked voters to abolish the Town of Goshen’s office of Receiver of Taxes and Assessments on January 1, 2026, transfer its powers and duties to the Town Clerk, and increase the Town Clerk term from two years to four years.

As of press time, total votes were:

Yes: 1,494 (44.7%)

No: 1,847 (55.3%)

Proposition 3

Proposition 3 did not pass. It asked voters to increase the Town of Goshen Town Highway Superintendent’s term from two years to four years.

As of press time, total votes were:

Yes: 1,577 (47.3%)

No: 1,758 (52.7%)