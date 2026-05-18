Goshen earns Tree City USA recognition from The Arbor Day Foundation

The Village of Goshen has been recognized as a 2025 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, marking the community’s 18th year receiving this honor for its commitment to planting, growing, and maintaining trees that benefit residents today and for generations to come.

For Goshen, this recognition reflects a long-standing local commitment to preserving the village’s character, strengthening neighborhoods, and supporting a healthy, attractive, and resilient community through sound tree management.

Trees help reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, cool streets and neighborhoods, and enhance the beauty and livability of a community, making urban forestry an important part of local environmental stewardship.

“Trees are an important part of Goshen’s identity and quality of life,” said Mayor Wohl. “Receiving this recognition for the 18th year is a testament to the work of our staff, volunteers, and residents who understand that investing in trees is an investment in the future of our village.”

The village’s participation in the Tree City USA program began under then-Mayor Marcia Matthues, whose leadership helped establish Goshen’s enduring commitment to trees, beautification, and environmental stewardship. That foundation has helped sustain the program over the years and contributed to this 18-year milestone.

The Tree City USA program was founded in 1976 through a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the National Association of State Foresters, and it continues to recognize communities across the country for sustained leadership in community forestry.

Residents can learn more about the Tree City USA program by visiting the arborday.org.