Goshen bus stop incident

The Goshen Central School District was recently notified of an incident that occurred at a bus stop on March 30.

It was reported that a black sedan with tinted windows pulled alongside a student who was walking home from the bus stop near the Woodhill Fletcher Apartments. The driver opened the car door and placed one foot on the ground; the student ran and the driver drove away. The student later reported that the black sedan had followed behind the school bus during its afternoon bus run. The driver’s intention is unknown.

The Village of Goshen Police Department was immediately notified and officers are investigating the incident and have increased police presence at the Woodhill Fletcher Apartments.

Although the appropriate transportation protocols were followed, this incident reminds us to promote safety practices in and around our schools to our families. We encourage you to review the following:

• Encourage children to walk together to and/or from school. If a stranger approaches, run away and find a trusted adult.

• Encourage children to be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially when walking alone. Avoid distracting activities such as loud music, texting or talking on the phone.

• Instruct children to report any suspicious vehicles or individuals to a trusted adult as soon as possible.

• Instruct children not to talk to or engage with strangers. Teach them to be cautious of seemingly harmless propositions such as gifts or being offered a ride.

• Children should also be aware of potential harm from people they know. Make it clear who is allowed to pick up your child.

• If possible, please have an adult present at bus stops; never leave young children unattended.

While we do not want to foster a sense of fear or insecurity, it is important that we provide our families and children with the necessary information to stay safe. Student safety is our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the Village of Goshen police as they investigate this incident.

Thank you,

Dr. Kurtis Kotes

Superintendent of Schools