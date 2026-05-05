Goshen adopts solar energy moratorium

The Goshen Town Board passed a six-month moratorium on new solar farms in the town at its April 23 board meeting.

The moratorium will not affect projects already undergoing the review process. Councilman George Lyons, who as deputy supervisor was leading the board meeting in the absence of Supervisor Joseph Betro, explained, “We are not against solar farms. They are getting out of control. We want to take a closer look at it.”

Councilman Richard Florio said, “We’re not looking to ban solar. We just want to make sure it’s done right.”



A dozen or so union members of Local 17 were on hand to support a solar project on Milburn Road. They were told their project could move forward because it has already begun the review process, but they may be subject to new codes the board considers during the moratorium.

Councilman Philip Canterino said solar farms were intended to be capped at five megawatts, but most projects were buying multiple parcels connected to each other to have higher megawatt output. This is one reason the board saw the need to put the brakes on solar for the time being. The board passed the moratorium 4-0.

In other news, after many months the board wrapped up the SEQRA process for the new IWS transfer station. They voted to approve the Finding Statement and Draft 80B Permit for the project.

The board voted to approve the return of $35,000 for the permit performance guarantee from HQCA Clean Energy Services, LLC, a solar energy project in the town.



The board voted to approve the reduction of a bond for Javelin Court subdivision. The bond was reduced from $455,000 to $234,700.

The board only approved one of five event permit requests for Social Island LLC. The upcoming event on May 15 was approved but the police chief had concerns about traffic he wanted addressed before the subsequent four events are permitted.

The board approved two businesses seeking permission to apply for liquor license. Leentjes Amusement, the proprietor of The Castle, is seeking to sell canned alcohol at its driving range and batting cages in the town of Goshen. Pasta Della Nonna is moving its location and thus needs to apply for a new liquor license.