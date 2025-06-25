GOP primary for Town Council

After the Republican primary for Town Council on June 24, the top two candidates are separated by less than a dozen votes.

George M. Lyons received 320 votes (35.44 percent) and Melissa H. Gallo received 310 — or 34.44 percent. Chris Healy rounded out the three-person race with 269 votes (29.79 percent), according to the Orange County Board of Elections results. The top two move onto the general election in November.

Although all of the early voting and election day ballots have been reported, absentee and early mail ballots remain partially reported.

The results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.