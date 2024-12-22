Giant cupcake menorah lighting

The community is invited to celebrate Chanukah on Sunday, December 29 at 3 p.m. at the Galleria Mall with an unforgettable menorah lighting, featuring a giant, 5+ foot menorah made of 100s of cupcakes! Join the amazing annual indoor celebration hosted by Chabad Goshen and Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein.

This is a truly unique (and delicious) menorah. The menorah will be lit, and then eaten! Participants can also enjoy a hot potato latkeh bar complete with latkehs and applesauce, sour cream, and more. Have a doughnut on Chanukah.

Sing Chanukah songs, enjoy Chanukah games and crafts, and cupcake games. There will also be chances to win judaica gifts. Menorah and candles will be available for sale to take home too.

If you have a teenager who can help out with set up or running a table, or would like to be a sponsor ($50 to $100), message the Borensteins.

This is a free event open to the public. Donations are appreciated (Suggested: $8 per person, or $36 a family).

This event will take place at the Galleria Mall, upstairs in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

To reserve or volunteer, email chabadgoshen@gmail.com.