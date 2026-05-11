Fundraising association names Goshen woman as outstanding fundraising volunteer

The Greater Hudson Valley Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named Susan Armistead as the 2026 Philanthropy Award recipient for Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer.

As the founder of the Goshen $5 Generosity Challenge, Armistead has spent the past decade turning a single idea into a movement that has raised and distributed more than $145,000 in direct support to individuals and families throughout Orange and Sullivan counties. What began as one envelope and a message of compassion has evolved into a trusted, community-driven effort rooted in generosity, dignity and care.

Working entirely through volunteers and with zero overhead, Armistead has built and inspired a dedicated network committed to quietly identifying needs and delivering support where it matters most. From emergency assistance and essential household needs to helping families navigate moments of crisis, her leadership ensures that every act of giving is personal, thoughtful and impactful.

Today, her work continues to strengthen and uplift the community, most recently through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan to help sustain and grow the initiative while preserving its grassroots spirit.