Free ride service for seniors

GoGoGrandparent, a new ride service designed for eligible Orange County residents who are 60 and older, has just been launched.

The service lets seniors phone in to schedule or request on-demand rides. They can use a limited number of free round-trip rides for essential appointments and community activities to help them stay active, connected, and independent.

Rides to non-emergency medical appointments within Orange County, to visit loved ones in hospitals or nursing homes, to attend faith-based activities, community and social events and voting sites can all be taken with GoGoGrandparent. The New York State Office of the Aging covers 100% of the cost for a limited number of round-trip rides.

“This is about giving our seniors more freedom, dignity, and peace of mind,” said Danielle Diana Smith, Director of the Office for the Aging. “Transportation can often be a major challenge, and GoGoGrandparent offers a safe, simple solution to help older adults remain active and connected. Whether it’s a ride to a critical and important medical appointment or a trip to the grocery store for necessary food and essentials, accessible transportation is important and vital to their well-being.”

Orange County residents must be 60 or older and have a cell phone to be eligible. Medicaid Medical Transport recipients are not eligible.

“Orange County is committed to investing in programs that make life easier and more fulfilling for our seniors,” said Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus. “GoGoGrandparent will provide safe, reliable rides that help older adults maintain their independence, stay connected to loved ones, and continue to be active members of our community.”

To learn more about and to register for GoGoGrandparent, call the County Office for the Aging at (845) 615-3710.