Free movie event at SPAC

Two special holiday movies will be shown at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. The event will mark the first public event at the theater since Orange County officially took ownership on Nov. 18.

The schedule for the day includes “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.) and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.). The free event is open to the public.

“This holiday season, we’re thrilled to welcome families to enjoy classic films in a venue that will now serve as a centerpiece for community events,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center is now under County ownership and will continue to host public events, performances, and community programs for years to come.”