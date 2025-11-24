Foundation to host storytelling event

The Sugar Loaf Community Foundation will host “Voices of Sugar Loaf – An Evening of Storytelling” on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the historic Sugar Loaf Methodist Church.

Inspired by “The Moth” and “Warwick Story Share,” the event will highlight personal, five-minute stories from residents - featuring a mix of heartfelt, humorous, and inspiring reflections on the hamlet’s past and present.

The lineup includes potter and inspirational speaker Ray Boswell; photographer Nick Zungoli; entrepreneur Faron Peckham; Historian Dr. Richard Hull; Pastor Mike Barry; owner of Lightclub Curiosity and world martial arts champion Melissa Somma; oncology tech designer Ryan Senning; and Cindy Kannon, daughter-in-law of community figure Walter Kannon.

Harpist Emily Quaint will also be performing.

The Sugar Loaf Methodist Church is located at 1387 Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. For more information, log onto the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation on Facebook or text (201) 988-8865.