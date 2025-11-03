Five candidates seek two seats on Goshen Town Council

Melissa Gallo

Why are you running for Town Council?

I have both the means and the motivation to serve as a representative on the issues that matter most to my family and neighbors. My main focus is on two key areas: Water /Sewer Districts, and Parks.

As a Hambletonian Park resident, my family and I have experienced the ongoing issues with water. I want to be part of the solution—working toward reasonable, long-term fixes that ensure reliability and transparency.

Goshen’s parks are a wonderful asset, but there’s more we can do to make them inviting and accessible to residents of all ages. Investing in our public spaces will ensure that every generation can enjoy the health and community benefits they offer.

What are the top three issues things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Municipalities across New York are facing serious financial challenges with rising costs and inflation. Many towns responded with steep tax hikes. Goshen was fortunate to avoid those increases—thanks to smart, strategic growth which I aim to continue.

Continue to carefully choose additions to our community, such as LEGOLAND, who have helped balance the tax base without overburdening residents.

As businesses and people leave New York, my goal is to seek out the right development opportunities that align with our values – to welcome new families and ensure that long-time residents can afford to stay in their homes.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Every individual brings a unique perspective shaped by their lived experiences. As a mother, I bring sensible, thoughtful leadership grounded in care, patience, and purpose. I take the time to fully understand the issues and consider multiple perspectives. It’s who I am as a candidate, person, neighbor, and parent committed to the future of our community.

In addition, I am a wife and working mother of two. I have served previously as a Goshen Town Board member (2016-2020), in addition to serving on the Environmental Review, Joint Recreation (Parks) Committee and Planning (alternate) Boards.

Neal Halloran

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am running because I am concerned about the change the town board has taken since Doug Bllomfield left office. Town facilities and equipmrnt need to be maintained i.e. highway department roof, town hall bricks, and sewer water infrastructure. They have proposed new laws to benefit warehouses, waste facilities, tax based town wide ambulance and trash districts, and to allow water from Goshen to be exported to other municipalities.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I will work to:

Make government more transparent and control municipal expences while preserving our assets. Fulll discussion on the record and live streamed. Each time the board votes to pay bills, they and all materials the board uses to make decisions should be available online before the meeting and people should be able to comment before action is taken not after they’ve already voted.

Preserve and maintain the safety, well being, and quality of life for the existing residents and businesses of the town. Newcomers will be welcomed only if they don’t significantly, negatively impact the community.

Increase recreational opportunities for families, teens, and adults.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have worked for town residents and businesses for 20 years as building inspector, code enforcement officer, and attended virtually all land use board meetings since 2002. I currently serve as the Environmental Review Board chairperson, and planning board alternate. My wife and I own and operate Banbury Cross Farm which has been in her family for over 60 years.

Chris Healy

Why are you running for Town Council?

Party politics is killing our town. The projects we see coming to Goshen help big business and deep pockets that contribute to the dominant political party. But, as taxpayers, we only see a fraction of what we deserve because of behind the scenes scams for Payment in Lieu of Taxes. These deals are good for Orange County, but they areterrible for Goshen. Unfortunately, the current system is set up so the town board members take their orders from the larger county committee. If they buck the party, they don’t get reelected. I am not affiliated and I only answer to Goshen residents. That’s how it’s supposed to be!

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Not all growth is good growth. We need to protect what we have. Allowing huge warehouses will bring traffic, noise and pollution to Goshen. Every town in Orange County is fighting these projects and our current board wants them here. They talk aboutthe problems they will bring, but when it’s time to vote, they all raise their hands and sayyes. We’ve had enough, they gotta go. Pie in the sky projects have got to stop. The economy is stalling and our board is writing checks for projects the taxpayers don’t want. We are paying for a commercial water district that the board hasn’t even voted on. We’re paying consultants to plan out a new town hall with no explanation of funds to pay for it. Inflation is hitting all of us at home and now you’re going to see an increase in your taxes for ‘ideas’ the board has. Stop it!

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I’ve attended almost every Town, Planning and Zoning Board meeting for almost two years now. I am a participating member of our Environmental Review Board as well. We have a few new projects coming to Goshen that will forever alter our way of life. We all choose Goshen as our home for a reason. If we wanted to live in Newark NJ, we’d move there. I have no intention of letting our town board destroy Goshen because it’s good for political donations. I’ll stand up for Goshen. I’ll stand up for you!

George Lyons

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am running for the Town Council to continue my history of service to our community. I’ve been a resident of Goshen for 50 years and have dedicated myself to serving our Villageand Town as Mayor, Trustee, Town Councilman and Deputy Supervisor. Over the years, I’ve also volunteered as a NYS certified EMT, responding to the medical emergencies of ourcitizens. For 5 years, I served as Town liaison to the Joint Recreation Commission.Currently, I am Town Commissioner to the Senior Citizen’s Program andInsurance Liaison for the Town, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

• We will continue to implement the Comprehensive Master Plan identifying traffic patterns, addressing zoning regulations as needed, and developing our parklands . Specifically, Erie Street Park is being totally renovated with a grant that the Village and Town received.

• Efficient managing of the water and sewer districts; providing necessary improvements. Recently, the Town put in a new filtration system in the Hambletonian Park subdivision, which made a major improvement in their water supply.

• As always, controlling taxes and spending are constant concerns. My record on controlling taxes speaks for itself. During my years on the Town Board, we’ve kept taxes down and some years have actually reduced the tax rate.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

After receiving my Bachelor Degree from Manhattan College, I furthered my education pursuing 2 Master Degrees from Columbia University, and then, a Certificate of Advanced Study in Administration. I worked 8 years as a counselor in Goshen High School.

For 50 years, I’ve lived In Goshen, worked here and raised my beautiful daughters here while volunteering to serve my community. Al Smith once said “The best indicator of what a candidate will do, is the record of what he has done.” In that spirit, I offer to continue my history of service and ask for your support.

Wendy Morel

Why are you running for Town Council?

I’m running for Town Council because I believe our board desperately needs diverse, independent representation. The current Town Council is exclusively Republican, and a governing body that lacks varied perspectives cannot effectively represent all residents of Goshen. We need to ensure every voice is truly heard and considered. My goal is to bring a fresh, non-partisan perspective that will work for the entire community, prioritizing what is right over political faction.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My campaign is focused on bringing fiscal sanity and long-term sustainability to Goshen.

· I will be a strong advocate for fiscal responsibility, putting a firm check on wasteful spending, such as the new Town Hall Supervisor Betro is currently proposing.

· I will support initiatives that promote sustainable and affordable housing options. We must ensure that the people who work here—our essential employees and service workers—can afford to live here, whether they are renting or paying a mortgage.

· I commit to being a dedicated advocate for our town’s natural resources. I will scrutinize and vote against any proposal that is not environmentally sound or sustainably designed for our neighbors and the future of Goshen.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am serving as a director and treasurer for the Heritage of Goshen Homeowners Association (75 homes). I am also the treasurer for the Goshen Historic Track Auxiliary, volunteering at all races and events. I am a committee member for the Goshen Comprehensive Master Plan which is the guiding document for land use, development and community goals.

I own WM Security Services, providing armed and unarmed guards to businesses. My company recently secured the security contract for the major NYS Life Sciences and Health Laboratory construction project in Albany, managed by Gilbane/Turner.

As a retired NYPD Sergeant, I bring an understanding of public service and resilience. I served as a Probationary Police Officer during the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks, witnessing both the worst and the best of humanity. This experience defined my approach: I am a committed fighter who will not stop until a positive, equitable outcome is achieved. I will bring that fierce, dedicated commitment to protecting and serving all of Goshen.