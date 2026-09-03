Fitness courts now open in Port Jervis, Middletown

Two new National Fitness Center courts are now open in Orange County. Located at the Port Jervis High School and the City of Middletown’s Maple Hill Park, the courts are free for public use and are designed for individuals of all abilities aged 14-plus.

The fitness courts are designed for a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The spaces adapt for workouts suitable for all fitness levels, and include an option to use the free app provided by the National Fitness Center.

Senator James Skoufis, who secured $500,000 in state funding for the two facilities (MVP Health Care contributed $80,0000, celebrated the opening of the fitness courts with local leaders and community members.

“Having free, public, outdoor spaces for people to get moving is essential for the health and safety of our community,” said Skoufis. “They’re a fun and simple way to enjoy the area, while also staying active. I’m thrilled to have secured funding for these projects and see them come to fruition.”