First Presbyterian Church of Chester seeks $83K to restore historic exterior

The First Presbyterian Church of Chester is hoping to raise $83,000 through its “Reviving the Heart of Chester” capital campaign to restore the exterior of its historic church building at 94 Main Street. The campaign will fund the restoration of the church’s iconic bell tower and comprehensive exterior repair and repainting.

The current church building was completed in 1854 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1998. However, this example of 19th-century rural American church architecture in the Greek Revival style traces its origins to the late 18th century.

The congregation traces its origins to 1798, when a small cabin church opened after local resident Abijan Yelverton donated land in the years following the Revolutionary War. The parsonage built in the decades before the Civil War served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The current building was dedicated on Christmas Day 1854.

Church leaders say the more-than-170-year-old bell tower is in need of significant restoration. The church believes restoring the bell tower and performing other exterior repairs will return the building to its historic beauty while ensuring its structural integrity for years ahead.

“This building is more than walls and windows,” said Rev. Jonathan Hoeldtke, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Chester. “It is a gathering place, a landmark, and a symbol of what this town has always stood for which is people showing up for one another. Reviving its exterior is an act of love for Chester itself.”

How can one support the church’s campaign?

The campaign is open to contributions from congregation members, community residents, local businesses and anyone who shares a connection to this historic landmark. Gifts of all sizes are welcome.



The church has a goal of July 15 to complete the campaign. To learn more or to make a gift, contact Pam Stinson-Bell at 845.469.4877 or visit chespresny.com.