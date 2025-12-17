First Day Hikes coming soon

There are plenty of opportunities to join guided hikes, walks, and strolls across New York State. Taking place annually on Jan. 1, First Day Hikes is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage people to start the New Year outdoors.

DEC partners with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) the Canal Corporation, and many other partners to help coordinate the event in New York, with hikes planned at DEC lands, State Parks, historic sites, natural areas, canal trails, environmental education centers, and other public lands. The event includes a variety of staff, partner, and volunteer led hikes, ranging from hikes up mountains and on cross-country skis, to leisurely strolls along birding trails, and much more. Find an area First Day Hike at https://shorturl.at/QZaIO