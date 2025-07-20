FAFSA info meeting

Curious about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form but don’t know where to begin? The FAFSA Informational Meeting on July 30, 2025 may be the best place to start.

FAFSA can open doors to grants, work-study programs and loans for college. It can also help cover the cost of tuition, books and more. Rising high school seniors, college students renewing their school aid, and families of all income levels are encouraged to apply and find out how to apply to unlock free financial aid and make college more affordable.

The Informational Meeting will be held in the cafeteria of the S.S. Seward Institute, 53 N. Main St. in Florida. Registration is required. Log onto https://shorturl.at/nNfcE for details.