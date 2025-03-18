Ex-Knicks star, Holdridge seek to bring cannabis to Chester

Ex-Knicks star Iman Shumpert and two business partners have their eyes set on Chester as a home for a new cannabis dispensary and wellness center.

The plan will first require Chester to repeal its 2021 “opt-out” law that prohibited dispensaries from setting up within town borders. When recreational cannabis was first made legal in the state, towns that did not want legal dispensaries had to draft a law opting out of allowing such businesses. If a municipality did nothing, then dispensaries were allowed.

Shumpert and his partners have Supervisor Brandon Holdridge on their side. He was on record as opposing the law while still a resident in the fall of 2021. Now with a realistic opportunity to capitalize on cannabis legalization, Holdridge will be bringing the idea to the attention of the town board, which is still the home of councilmen who voted to opt-out of legalization four years ago.

Shumpert and business partners Dr. Sh-Ron Pierre-Kovler and Bianca Stewart met with Supervisor Holdridge and The Chronicle to discuss their vision on March 13.

Shumpert said, “It’s great the town is thinking of embracing cannabis,” noting the black market for marijuana is risky and regulation is a good thing.

His inspiration for getting into the cannabis market dates back to his playing days when he saw colleagues use alcohol and opiates to drown out the pain of the injuries. “I’ve seen guys drink away pain,” he said.

He wants to open both a cannabis dispensary for resale and a wellness center where athletes and others can rehab their bodies. He foresees attracting NBA talent to Chester with the project.

“Chester is gorgeous. [This will] give a reason for athletes to come here,” he said.

Shumpert, 34, said he had six knee surgeries during his playing career, which lasted as a rookie in 2011 to 2012 with the New York Knicks to a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to 2021. In the 2015-16 season, he won an NBA title with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He said doctors were quick to hand out opiates to athletes but he disagreed with this approach. He is interested in using cannabis to recover from injury, including using lotions and creams to apply to his body topically.

Pierre-Kovler owns Glenmere Farms in Chester where she foresees the group growing cannabis for this project. Pierre-Kovler, who is a guest scientist at William Patterson University in New Jersey, said studies have shown no incidence of crime or health problems as a result of cannabis legalization.

“The town of Chester has a deep and rich history in agriculture,” she noted. “The Hudson Valley is a hub for cannabis cultivation.

The name of their brand is TSA Approved, which she described as a lifestyle brand focused on patient advocacy and access. Pending a change in Chester’s law, the cannabis will be available for adult-use recreational and medical purposes.

Holdridge said the town is missing out on a good business opportunity with its current laws. “I would like to move in the direction of opting in. It could be a huge benefit to taxpayers. We’re missing out while others are making bank,” he said.

Shumpert said he’s in it for the long-term and is not looking to flip the business.

Shumpert scored 3,320 points over the course of 461 games during his 10-year playing career for the Knicks, Cavs, Kings, Rockets and Nets.