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Events. Orange County celebrates FreedomFest

Orange County /
| 28 Jul 2026 | 01:16
    Robby Valentine and members of the Black Dirt Bandits play lively music for the thousands of people in attendance at the FreedomFest.
    Robby Valentine and members of the Black Dirt Bandits play lively music for the thousands of people in attendance at the FreedomFest. ( Photo by Henry Smith, Correspondent Photographer, American Image Press.)
    A war veteran watches the fireworks display from the special VIP viewing area outside the golf course restaurant in Thomas Bull Memorial Park.
    A war veteran watches the fireworks display from the special VIP viewing area outside the golf course restaurant in Thomas Bull Memorial Park. ( Photo by Henry Smith, Correspondent Photographer, American Image Press.)
    A colorful fireworks display.
    A colorful fireworks display. ( Photo by Henry Smith, Correspondent Photographer, American Image Press.)

On Saturday, July 25, Orange County held its FreedomFest 2026 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park.