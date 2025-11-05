Election Results: Town of Chester

Chester Town Clerk

According to unofficial results, Linda Zappala was re-elected Chester Town Clerk, and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Linda Zappala (incumbent, D): 1,495 (51.7%)

PJ Gorman (R): 1,398 (48.3%)

Chester Town Council

Four candidates ran for two open seats on Chester Town Council. According to unofficial results, Giuseppe Cassara and Robert Courtenay were elected, and will serve one-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Giuseppe Cassara (R): 1,410 (25.7%)

David Collins (D): 1,361 (24.8%)

Robert Courtenay (incumbent, D): 1,390 (25.3%)

Christine Maurer (R): 1,328 (24.2%)

Proposition 2:

This proposition did not pass. It asked voters to:

- Increase terms from two years to four years starting Jan. 1, 2027 for the Town Council Members in Ward 1 and Ward 4 elected in November 2026

- Increase terms effective Jan. 1, 2029, to four years for Town Council Members in Ward 2 and Ward 3 elected in the November 2028 Election

- Stagger all four-year terms so that two Town Council members are up for election in the same biennial election

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Yes: 1,179 (41.7%)

No: 1,653 (58.4%)

Proposition 3:

The proposition passed, and will increase the Town of Chester’s annual contribution to the operating budget of Chester Public Library from $705,570 to $719,705.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Yes: 1,857 (64.4%)

No: 1,026 (35.6%)