Eight running for New York Supreme Court Justice

Diane Clerkin

Why are you running for Supreme Court Justice?

I am running to continue to serve the people of the Ninth Judicial District. I have been an attorney for more then 32 years, 22 years of which have been in public service with the New York State Unified Court System. Since 2010, I have served as the Chief Court Attorney for the Ninth Judicial District. In this capacity, I supervise 30 court attorneys in the Supreme Court’s Law Department. I am also a Court Attorney-Referee and have managed pre-trial proceedings, made rulings on discovery disputes, conducted conferences, presided over hearings and court calendars and drafted decisions. In my quasi-judicial role as a Court Attorney-Referee, I have handled all types of Supreme Court matters including complex medical malpractice, asbestos and labor law cases. I have used my skills as a qualified mediator to resolve disputes without delay and costly litigation. This extensive experience - both in and out of the courtroom - has given me an in-depth knowledge of Supreme Court rules and procedure and the relevant statutory and case law. It would be an honor and privilege to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I know that great responsibility comes with a judicial robe. If elected, I will aim to deliver equal justice, uphold the rule of law and achieve the fair, just and timely resolution of all matters that come before me. I will conduct myself with integrity and treat all who appear before me with respect, dignity and professionalism.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

In addition to my extensive experience, I have also worked on numerous local and statewide committees to remove barriers to justice, expand services for pro se litigants and improve court operations. I believe my record demonstrates my commitment to public service and that I possess the qualifications, experience and judicial temperament to serve as a Supreme Court Justice. In fact, the Orange County Bar Association rated me “highly qualified” to serve as a Supreme Court Justice and the Orange County Democratic Committee has endorsed me.

John Collins

Why are you running for Supreme Court Justice?

I have served as a White Plains City Court judge since 2019 and, at times, as an acting Westchester County Court Judge. I have also served as the president of the New York State Association of City Court Judges. As a City Court Judge, I preside over both criminal and civil cases.

I am running for New York State Supreme Court Justice in the Ninth Judicial District because I have dedicated my judicial career to ensuring that every person who appears before me is treated with fairness, dignity and respect. I believe that justice must be both impartial and accessible — not only in principle, but in everyday practice. I believe the people of the Ninth Judicial District deserve a Supreme Court Justice who listens carefully, decides fairly and never forgets that behind every case is a person whose life will be affected by the decision.

The Supreme Court handles the most serious and complex matters affecting people’s lives. It needs judges who combine legal experience with empathy, good temperament and integrity. I’ll bring those qualities to the bench.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

First, I will ensure equal treatment under the law so that every person receives dignity and fairness in court.

Second, I will work to make the courts more accessible by breaking down barriers like language and complexity so that all persons understand their rights and can fully participate.

Third, I will build trust between the courts and the community—because our justice system must be a place where people feel respected and are not excluded.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am rated highly qualified by the Orange County Bar Association and endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party. I have lived and worked in the Hudson Valley for 25 years. Our family lives in White Plains and our twins have attended public schools for their entire education. I attended Regis High School, Columbia College and Yale Law School. In my legal career, I worked for multiple federal judges including now Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Also, I worked as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan for 17 years.

Thomas Humbach

Why are you running for Supreme Court Justice?

I am running for Supreme Court Justice in order to further my career of public service. For the past 12 years, I have been the county attorney for the County of Rockland. In that role, I have guided programs for saving money on outside counsel fees, obtaining funds from the manufacturers and distributors of opioids, represented the county government on issues as varied as the City’s efforts to regarding its homeless migrants, and congestion pricing, among many other issues.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I will be seeking methods of making the judiciary more responsive, and more available to the public. Costs for lawsuits are so high, that many disputes are not brought at all. Disputes that deserve to be heard.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

As a counsel to a large county, I have experienced hundreds of different legal issues in dozens of different areas of law. I would suggest that one would want a judge who is familiar with the law, who loves the law, as I do, and who is a student of the law. You can see the history of the work I have done and judge my work by logging onto https://shorturl.at/3NPjV. There you will find the annual reports of my office from 2014 to 2024.