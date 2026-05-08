Edit: DEC Launches I BIRD NY Library Lending ProgramNew Program Provides Birding Equipment Accessible to Birders of All Experience Levels Across New York State

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced the launch of the I BIRD NY Library Lending Program. The program will expand access to free birding equipment by offering backpacks with binoculars and reference materials about birding in New York to libraries across the State, helping make this enjoyable activity even more fun and affordable.

“Birding is an exceptional and affordable activity for all ages to connect with nature and learn more about the wildlife in our State,” said Commissioner Amanda Lefton. “The I BIRD NY Library Lending Program is reducing barriers to participating in birding, encouraging more New Yorkers to Get Offline and Get Outside.”

Included in the library lending kits are two backpacks for patrons. Each backpack contains one pair of binoculars and a folder with birding information and resources, including an I BIRD NY Pocket Guide to NYS Birds, a binoculars tip strip, a Beginner’s Guide to Birding booklet, and additional materials to help people get started with birding. DEC will also provide libraries with electronic versions of the materials, including translations in additional languages, to help ensure the resources are readily accessible for patrons.

Today’ announcement was held at the Frederick Douglass Community Library in Rochester — the first location to offer the binocular backpacks — in advance of World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 9.

DEC will actively recruit libraries to participate and offer birding backpacks at locations statewide. There are up to 100 backpacks and materials available, so interested libraries are encouraged to contact DEC’s Office of Outdoor Recreation to inquire about participating in the program as soon as possible. DEC will be reviewing inquiries to ensure participation across the State, with priority given to libraries located in disadvantaged communities.

To learn more about the I BIRD NY Library Lending Program, visit www.ibirdny.org to learn more, view a complete list of included materials, and coming soon—locations that offer the program. Interested libraries should contact DEC’s Office of Outdoor Recreation at birdtrail@dec.ny.gov or (518) 402-3730.

DEC launched the I BIRD NY initiative in 2017 to build on the State’s efforts to increase access to New York’s vast natural resources and promote no- and low-cost opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors and connect with nature. Through I BIRD NY, DEC is making it easier for New Yorkers to get started in birding by compiling tips, resources, and events.

The new lending program is modeled after DEC’s popular I FISH NY Fishing Rod Lending Program, which is currently supported by 89 libraries across the state. It also complements Governor Kathy Hochul’s “These Lands Are For Everyone” accessibility and inclusivity initiative announced in the 2026 State of the State. To ensure New York’s open spaces are accessible and inclusive, “These Lands Are For Everyone” is investing in inclusive, sensory friendly and accessible experiences, including tactile exhibits, sensory trails and inclusive nature centers, ensuring all children and adults can enjoy New York’s natural treasures. The “I BIRD NY” logo is a trademark owned by and approved for use courtesy of the New York State Department of Economic Development.

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “The I Bird NY Library Lending Program perfectly complements the incredible progress we’re making to create new opportunities for children and families to connect with nature, including the expansion of environmental programming in the City’s R-Centers, opening the Maplewood Nature Center and the adoption of the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights. I want to commend Governor Kathy Hochul and DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton for developing this program. It is extremely gratifying to see that our partners in State government share our vision to help young people spend more time playing and learning outside.”

New York State Librarian Lauren Moore said, “New York State’s libraries serve as vibrant centers for learning, exploration, and discovery, and this initiative fully reflects that mission. The I Bird NY Library Lending Program is incredibly valuable, as it will not only allow New Yorkers to access birding materials they may otherwise not be able to, but also encourage patrons to try a new hobby, spend time outside, and experience nature in new ways. I commend DEC for their ongoing commitment to providing New Yorkers with resources that allow them to enjoy all that our state has to offer. Libraries are the perfect partner for this work.”

Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System Director Emily Clasper said, “The addition of these birding backpacks to the library collection is a wonderful example of how libraries provide not just books, but hands-on opportunities for learning, exploration, and connection with the world around us. By removing cost barriers and making equipment readily available, we’re helping ensure that more people can discover the joy of nature and deepen their relationship with the environment regardless of their experience or background.”

The Spark Bird Project Director Jenn Lodi-Smith, PhD, said, “Access to resources like these are one of the primary ways folks fall in love with birds sparking their journey in conservation and wellness.”

Genesee Valley Audubon Society President June Summers said, “We are happy to hear that the DEC is making birding more accessible to everyone by making these backpacks available in libraries.”

https://dec.ny.gov/news/press-releases