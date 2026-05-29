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DVAA to host first Pride Family Picnic

Narrowsburg. June 7 event to feature lawn games, tie-dye and line dancing lessons.

Narrowsburg /
| 29 May 2026 | 01:18
    DVAA to host first Pride Family Picnic

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance will host its inaugural Pride Family Picnic on June 7. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lawn behind the Narrowsburg Union at 7 Eerie Avenue.

LGBTQ+ community members and allies are invited to bring their own food or purchase some from Grizzly Bagels and 2 Queens Coffee. The event will feature lawn games, tie-dye and the chance to learn line dancing with Sarah East Johnson of Outta Line.

The event is free and advance registration is requested at https://forms.gle/QQ9RZ2mWjXCPE88h7.