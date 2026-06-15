Drivers compete in 25th running of the Port Jervis Soap Box Derby

On June 14, drivers ranging from seven to 18 years of age competed in the 25th running of the Port Jervis Soap Box Derby.

More than 80 drivers participated in four divisions: stock, super stock, super kids and masters.

Along with racing, the even included a special Flag Day celebration in partnership with the City of Port Jervis.

“This year’s event was a tremendous success and a fitting celebration of our 25th Derby,” said Derby Director Billy McKerrell. “The beautiful weather, outstanding competition, and support from our volunteers, sponsors, families, and community members made for an unforgettable day.”

The winners from each division advance to the Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio, this July where they will represent Port Jervis against competitors from across the United States and around the world.

This year’s champions are:

Super Stock: Landon Hunt

Super Kids: Hope Linder

Masters: Henry Lehn

Stock: Eliza Lehn