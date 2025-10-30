District unveils plans for new athletic facility

Chester Union Free School District is planning a new athletic facility. A proposition for the Interscholastic Athletic Facility Capital Project will be put before voters on Dec. 16.

Following an extensive two-year feasibility study and interscholastic audit, the district has developed a plan to create the facility between Chester Academy and Chester Elementary School. It includes a multi-sport athletics field and eight-lane track, grandstand seating with press box, and a field house designed for both home and visiting teams with public restrooms and a concession area.

Designed with both safety and community access in mind, the project includes a single main entryway and perimeter fencing to provide a secure yet welcoming environment for students, athletes, and residents. According to a press release, it qualifies for approximately 30% in New York State Building Aid on eligible expenses, which will offset a portion of the total cost and reduce the local taxpayer share.

The community is invited to learn more about the project during a formal presentation at the Board of Education meeting on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chester Academy auditorium. Community forums will also be offered on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback.

For more information about the project, log onto https://shorturl.at/sCegF. Community members can share questions by emailing interscholastic-athletic-project@chesterufsd.org. Frequently asked questions will be added to the website as the project moves forward.