Did you beat last week’s 76% spelling bee average?

The results are in. Over 200 readers took last week’s spelling bee, scoring a 76% average.

Kudos to the 58 invincible readers who got a perfect score.

Of the 10 middle-school-level words, “apocalypse” was the toughest, with only 57% spelling the word correctly.

Here are the top five words that proved to be the most challenging:

1. Apocalypse, 57% (135/238): the complete final destruction of the world, or an event involving destruction or damage on a catastrophic scale

2. Baklava, 60% (142/237): a dessert made of thin pastry, nuts, and honey

3. Belfry, 66% (156/238): the part of a bell tower or steeple in which bells are housed

4. Ruefully, 77% (183/238): in a way that shows that you are feeling sorry and wishing that something had not happened

5. Invincible, 77% (183/238): too powerful to be defeated or overcome

