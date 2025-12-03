Dental hygiene students take top honors

SUNY Orange students Molly Lewis and Angel Mejia captured first place at the recent New York Dental Hygienists’ Association Empire Conference in Syracuse, N.Y. — after presenting their research on evidence-based alternatives for patients hesitant to use fluoride —outperforming teams from larger institutions including New York University and Plaza College.

“To see second-year students not only compete but excel at the state level speaks volumes about their dedication and commitment to the profession,” said Niccole Card, department chair of SUNY Orange’s dental hygiene program. “This is exactly the kind of professional leadership our field needs.” She also recognized three additional SUNY Orange students who presented posters: Daphne de La Cruz, Chelsea Arthur and Jasmine Pinos.

Lewis, a graduate of James I. O’Neill High School and Highland Falls resident, said she chose the topic because many patients are seeking fluoride-free options.

“It is a common occurrence to have patients looking for alternatives,” she said. “While fluoride is the most researched option to prevent dental caries, some patients do not feel comfortable using it. I wanted to research alternatives that dental professionals could confidently recommend.”

Her research on xylitol revealed notable benefits for expectant mothers. “I was surprised to learn how beneficial xylitol could be,” she said. “Research from the National Institutes of Health shows that children of mothers who did not chew xylitol gum acquired cavity-causing bacteria nearly nine months earlier than children of mothers who did.”

Mejia, who was born and raised in Newburgh and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 2017, said the pair selected their topic in response to public concerns.

“Lately, there has been controversy on whether fluoride is safe, particularly from excessive ingestion,” he said. “Research has proven it is safe and highly effective for cavity prevention when used as directed. Molly and I thought it would be a good topic to focus on for our presentation.”

As he researched nano hydroxyapatite, Mejia found promising results but noted limitations in the available data. “Most of my research reported positive outcomes and even equated it to fluoride in terms of effectiveness. However, since it is fairly new, more trials need to be done over the course of years to prove its effectiveness.”

Competing alongside larger institutions ultimately boosted Mejia’s confidence. “It felt a little overwhelming at first, but in the end it motivated me to do my best,” he said. “I wanted the judges and attendees to be impressed with SUNY Orange by my classmates’ presentation, professionalism and the diversity within our program.” He plans to continue following research on nano hydroxyapatite and will recommend it to patients if long-term studies confirm its effectiveness. He also offered advice to next year’s competitors: practice often, avoid overloading notecards, and speak slowly and clearly.

Lewis plans to graduate in May and immediately enter professional practice while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene online. Mejia will also graduate in May and plans to pursue his bachelor’s degree after taking a year to refocus on his personal life.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students for their exemplary work, professionalism and outstanding representation of SUNY Orange and the Dental Hygiene program,” Card said. “All five students will also present their research at the SUNY Orange Achievements in Research and Scholarship Conference this coming March.”

Students interested in pursuing a career in dental hygiene can learn more about the accredited program at https://shorturl.at/OPT6S or by contacting the Admissions Office at (845) 341-4030.