De Jesus-Rosenwasser named to group for immigrant affairs

Orange County Assistant District Attorney Darlene De Jesus-Rosenwasser was named the incoming president of the New York State District Attorneys League of Immigrant Affairs (DALIA) on July 8, 2025.

De Jesus-Rosenwasser is the Coordinator of both the Office’s Community Affairs Unit and Immigrant Affairs Unit. She has been a prosecutor for over 15 years and in 2024 was named the president of the Orange County Bar Association.

“I am proud of ADA De Jesus-Rosenwasser, who is eminently qualified for this role, and I know that her appointment to this position reflects our commitment to the mission of DALIA,” Hoovler said. “This important organization enhances our ability to serve the people of Orange County, especially by protecting immigrant workers. Simply put, every crime victim deserves to have their voice heard and I have made it a priority as District Attorney to work with crime victims who should know that reporting a crime will come without fear of repercussions.”

DALIA was created in 2015 to foster coordination between district attorneys with offices of immigrant affairs, including Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Bronx County, Queens County, Nassau County, Westchester County, Rockland County and Richmond County (Staten Island). The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, under Hoovler, was a founding member of the organization.

Since its formation, the group has expanded to include city, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in order to facilitate inter-jurisdictional cooperation among these organizations in the prosecution of crimes targeting immigrants as well as the investigation of criminal activity in our immigrant populations. DALIA seeks to enhance collaboration and establish open lines of communication between all partner agencies.