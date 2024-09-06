DA finds ‘no criminal activity’ in Valentine’s work as supervisor

It was last election season’s October surprise in the town of Chester. Republican Councilman Robert Courtenay and Democratic Councilman Brandon Holdridge, who was also running for town supervisor and would ultimately win, held a news conference accusing incumbent Supervisor Robert Valentine of using his office for financial gain and giving special favors to certain projects in town. They referred the case to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Ten months later Hoovler officially responded to Holdridge and Courtenay, stating, “A review of public records shows no signs of overt criminal activity by any town officials.” Furthermore, Hoovler told The Chronicle that the case never really belonged on his desk, because Valentine was not being accused of embezzlement, fraud or stealing, but exploiting his position to gain business for his private trucking position. He said the town ethics board was better suited to handle this type of allegation. Hoovler noted that the town attorney had told Valentine he was okay to run his private business in the town.

Robert Valentine said he felt some vindication by Hoovler’s findings. “I was very pleased because I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong.”

The way he sees it, the entire press conference was a political ploy that allegedly resulted in his defeat. He lost the election in a relative landslide 61% to 39%.

“It worked. He convinced enough people I had done something wrong and that I was corrupt,” Valentine told The Chronicle.

Holdridge did not accept Hoovler’s findings. He told The Chronicle that Hoovler’s investigation was a “sham” and further alleged that he was protecting Valentine because they are both Republicans in the “good old boys club.” He pointed out that Valentine appeared on a mailer with Hoovler that expressed support for Valentine.

Holdridge shared a screenshot of a digital mailer showing Valentine with County Sheriff Paul Arteta, Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew, County Executive Steve Neuhaus and DA Hoovler paid for by a local Republican committee with a quote saying, “We are proud to support Robert Valentine and Team Orange this November. Robert and his team have a combination of experience, both in business and in government. Robert and his team don’t need to campaign negatively, they have a strong campaign to run on.” (See the slide show.)

Hoovler responded that he has never made an endorsement as DA but would not comment on the rest of Holdridge’s reaction.

Holdridge also claimed he had more information on this matter that he would be bringing to the public and that he would refer the criminal complaint to the state comptroller’s office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Valentine said Holdridge was out of line and he would be hiring counsel to pursue possible civil litigation against Holdridge, accusing him of “terroristic threats.” Valentine noted, “In his statement in October 2023 [Holdridge] said DA Hoovler was an unbiased source. Now that he doesn’t get the response he wants, now he’s corrupt too. I think he should apologize to the residents. I’ve retained counsel to address the ongoing defamation by Brandon Holdridge. These ongoing threats are not right.”

Editor’s Note: After the article published online, Brandon Holdridge shared a screenshot of the mailer with Hoovler and Valentine. This article has been updated to reflect that additional information.