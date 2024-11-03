Crystal Run offering virtual diabetes management classes

Crystal Run Healthcare’s diabetes self-management Zoom classes, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, will provide education for individuals with diabetes and teach the skills and knowledge needed to maximize their role in managing blood glucose and optimizing overall health. This program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association and topics are covered over several sessions.

The Nov. 12 class will focus on medications and monitoring blood glucose. The Dec. 3 class with cover emotions and support, exercise and changing habits.

Classes are free and advanced registration is required. Register at crystalrunhealthcare.com/events.

The prediabetes education classes at Crystal Run, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, aim to provide education for individuals with prediabetes. Participants can learn valuable skills and knowledge necessary to make changes to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. The program includes topics on nutritional management, exercise, and weight loss.

Classes are free and advanced registration is required. Register at crystalrunhealthcare.com/events.