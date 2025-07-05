CPR, first aid class for pet owners

Pets Alive will host a Canine and Feline CPR and First Aid Certification Course on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 363 Derby Road in Middletown. The course runs from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and registration is $74.95.

This essential hands-on training event will equip pet owners, animal professionals, and volunteers with the skills and knowledge needed to respond quickly and confidently in pet emergencies.

The course is being offered through Pet Emergency Education, a leading provider of certified animal first aid and CPR training, widely recognized for its commitment to empowering pet owners and animal care professionals with vital emergency care skills.

“We’re thrilled to offer this life-saving course to our community,” said Lisa Weisbrod, Executive Director of Pets Alive. “Whether you’re a pet parent, groomer, dog walker, or shelter volunteer, knowing how to respond in an emergency could mean the difference between life and death for a beloved animal.”

Course highlights include:

* Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for Pets: Learn the essential steps for performing CPR on dogs and cats, with techniques that are effective across various breeds and sizes. The course will guide you through identifying signs of cardiac distress, proper hand placement, and delivering effective chest compressions and mouth-to-snout resuscitation.

* First Aid for Common Pet Injuries: Learn how to manage injuries such as cuts, abrasions, bleeding, and fractures. You will learn how to properly clean and dress wounds, apply bandages, and stabilize more severe situations to ensure pets receive the best care possible before reaching a veterinary facility.

* Choking and Airway Obstruction Management: Pets may experience airway obstructions from various causes, including swallowing objects or food items. This course covers how to recognize choking hazards and perform techniques to clear the airway safely, providing crucial support when time is of the essence.

* Shock and Poisoning Response: Pets may come into contact with toxic substances like household cleaners, chemicals, or plants. This course will help you identify the symptoms of poisoning and shock, administer first aid, and know when to seek immediate veterinary care. Being prepared for these situations could save a pet’s life.

* Heatstroke Prevention and Treatment: Pets are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, especially in hot weather or during strenuous activities. Learn how to prevent heatstroke and treat pets showing signs of overheating, ensuring their comfort and safety in various environments.

* Animal Behavior and Safe Restraint Techniques: Stress, fear, or pain can affect a pet’s behavior during an emergency. This course provides guidance on humane restraint methods to safely perform first aid without causing additional stress or injury to the animal. These techniques help ensure a calm and controlled response, protecting both the pet and the caregiver.

Upon completion, participants will be certified in Canine and Feline CPR and First Aid and receive an official certificate, a copy of our 88+ page full-color Canine and Feline CPR and First Aid Reference Guide E-book (printed books may be purchased for an additional $24.95), a two-year subscription to the Pet Emergency Education Online Resource Center.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. A portion of proceeds will directly support the lifesaving work at Pets Alive.

Pets Alive is a no-kill animal rescue dedicated to improving the lives of companion animals through rescue, rehabilitation, adoption, and education.

To register, log onto www.petsalive.org or call (845) 386-9738.