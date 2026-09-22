Cornell Cooperative Extention Orange County hosts 11th Annual Bountiful Harvest Celebration

On Friday, Sept. 18, Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County held their 11th Annual Bountiful Harvest Celebration fundraiser out at the Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville, N.Y. This year’s celebration honored the growth of the Education Center & 4-H Park and brough together well-known county leaders for good-hearted competition.

The evening of celebrations began with a social hour, giving guests an opportunity to mingle, enjoy conversation, and take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage. Guests were then brought together for one of the evening’s most entertaining highlights—the “Celebrity” Cow Milking Contest.

Five local celebrities, representing the local economic development community, went head-to-head to see who could milk the most and take home the coveted Blue Ribbon prize. Chris Van Aken of Van Aken Dairy provided the cows for the competition and gave the celebrity milkers hands-on milking lessons and practice leading up to the event. This year’s Celebrity Cow Milkers included:

Patricia Spaulding, marketing director, Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Crist, chairman, Orange County IDA, Amanda Dana, director of tourism, Orange County, Sarah Nathanson, marketing director, Orange County Partnership and Steve Gross, Orange County Economic Development Director.

Jeff Crist took home the title with 28 oz. of milk in his bucket, and earned top fundraiser honors, collecting nearly $6,000 in his virtual milk bucket. Altogether, the contestants raised $8,000 to support CCE Orange County.

“The Education Center & 4-H Park represents so much more than a beautiful place—it represents opportunity. From hands-on agricultural experiences and youth development programs to community events, educational workshops, and new initiatives, the possibilities for our community are truly countless.” Said Marie Ullrich, CCE Orange County executive director. “I am honored to lead CCE Orange County at such an exciting time and look forward to seeing the Park continue to grow into a place where children, families, farmers, and community members can learn, connect, and thrive for generations to come. The impact we can create together is just beginning.”

Guests then enjoyed a farm-to-table dinner prepared by Country Courtesy Catering, featuring a menu brimming with locally-sourced favorites—many proudly grown by farmers right here in Orange County. The evening concluded with a thrilling live auction, led by Walden Savings Bank’s Derrick Wynkoop, where spirited bidders competed for an array of exceptional auction items.

CCE Orange County’s own Master Gardener Volunteers helped create a festive atmosphere for all attendees by designing and installing cheerful décor throughout the outdoor barns and walkways. Guests even had the opportunity to purchase some of the decorations at the end of the evening.