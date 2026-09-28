Cornell Cooperative Extension hosts 35th annual Open House on the Farm

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County hosted the 35th annual Open House on the Farm. For the second consecutive year, the event was held at Sprucegate Farm, a longstanding, family-operated dairy farm in Walden, NY.

Families and visitors of all ages enjoyed a day of hands-on agricultural experiences that showcased the importance of local farming. Guests toured the working dairy farm, enjoyed live music by local musician Tim VG, and explored interactive exhibits, including a “Touch-a-Tractor” station where they could get an up-close look at modern farming equipment. Children and adults alike also had the opportunity to meet and learn about a variety of farm animals, including calves, goats, sheep, baby chicks and ducklings.

Local farms and vendors were on hand offering locally-produced favorites such as fresh milk, ice cream, and other farm-fresh products, giving visitors another way to connect with Orange County agriculture.

Open House on the Farm is designed to educate the public about modern agriculture while providing a fun, family-friendly experience. Visitors learned about the daily operations at Sprucegate Farm, which is home to 65 Holstein cows, three Jersey cows, and 30 heifers. The farm spans 240 acres, with 155 tillable acres, including 60 acres of corn and 27 acres of alfalfa grown for silage to feed the herd. Beyond its daily farming operations, Sprucegate Farm is deeply committed to agricultural education. The farm regularly welcomes school field trips and supports programs such as 4-H Dairy Explorers, helping inspire the next generation of farmers and agricultural leaders.