Community Foundation raises more than $1.2M for Hudson Valley nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Orange, Sullivan and Rockland (CFOSR) raised more that $1.2 million for 270 local nonprofits, during its 11th annual Hudson Valley Gives fundraising event.

CFOSR provides participating organizations with an online platform to reach donors. Donations were raised during the month of May with the primary focus on the 24-hours on May 20, the most raised on the event’s official giving day since its inception.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of local individuals and businesses,” said Elizabeth Rowley, CFOSR president and CEO. “Our community contributed and celebrated in record fashion this year to support local nonprofits, the enthusiasm and creativity that nonprofits embraced to raise donation levels was incredible.”

The nonprofit organizations who raised the most include: Second Chance Foods, Inc, Ashokan Center, Humane Society of Walden, Abilities First and Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Participating organizations were encouraged to fundraise creatively by the awarding of cash prizes throughout the day from a prize pool established thanks to donations from local businesses who sponsored the event.

Donations are open through the end of May and all organizations can be viewed at www.hvgives.org.